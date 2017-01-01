Scheduling kinda sucks.

You send 1 to 5 emails back and forth. You waste a good 3-5 mins.
And you show a lack of confidence in your approach. It gets a tad bit more annoying each time...
Buttercal makes scheduling pretty awesome.
Buttercal let's you send a set of time slots to person B, depending on that given meeting, or whatever your mood is for the day. There is no back and forth. Person B gets to make a choice and everything is good to go! :)
Pick time slots that are best for any given meeting, or whatever your mood is for today.
We'll generate a unique link for those time slots you just picked, so you can send it over to person B.
Let person B pick what time works best for them, and get back to all the good stuff! :)