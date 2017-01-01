Buttercal logo



Scheduling kinda sucks.

You send 1 to 5 emails back and forth. You waste a good 3-5 mins.

And you show a lack of confidence in your approach. It gets a tad bit more annoying each time...

Buttercal sad
Buttercal happy

But there's a solution! :)

Buttercal makes scheduling pretty awesome.

Buttercal let's you send a set of time slots to person B, depending on that given meeting, or whatever your mood is for the day. There is no back and forth. Person B gets to make a choice and everything is good to go! :)



Become Awesome Again



Click & drag to pick time slots


Butter1
Shot1

Pick time slots that are best for any given meeting, or whatever your mood is for today.



Send the meeting link


Butter2

Shot2

We'll generate a unique link for those time slots you just picked, so you can send it over to person B.



Sit back and enjoy! :)

Butter3 Shot3

Let person B pick what time works best for them, and get back to all the good stuff! :)



Start Winning at Life Again

Wanna try this out without signing up?
Play around with the demo



© 2017 Buttercal.